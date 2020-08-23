Gold, silver, cash seized from ex-APCO official’s houses

The officials of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) seized huge cash, gold and silver ornaments and documents from several houses belonging to the Andhra Pradesh Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) former chairman and his staff.
The CID team, along with its personnel from Tirupati and Nellore regional offices, conducted searches at the houses of APCO former chairman Gujjala Srinu and his staff in Kadapa and Hyderabad, and seized ₹1.11 crore in cash, 10.481 kgs of gold, 19.564 kgs of silver ornaments, apart from 43 bank passbooks and 515 other documents.
Two computer CPUs and a digital locker box were also confiscated during the raids. The CID registered a case a few months ago and raids were conducted on the houses of Mr. Srinu and his relatives at different places.
The seized valuables, bank passbooks, records of the society and other documents would be produced before the court, said CID Additional Director General P.V. Sunil Kumar.
