Gold, silver, cash confiscated at checkpost

KURNOOL

03 August 2021 01:07 IST

The Special Enforcement Bureau sleuths confiscated 1.201 kg of gold coins and 7.47 kg of silver coins from a person hailing from Chikaballapur who was transporting the consignment from Hyderabad to Kurnool aboard an APSRTC luxury bus, on Monday afternoon.

Based on a tip-off, SEB inspector P. Srinivasulu and his team intercepted the bus at the Pachalingala checkpost and searched the bags of all the passengers, after which the gold and silver was found.

“The individual said that he was an event organiser at Agro Tech, and that he had bought gold and silver from their Hyderabad office to be given to a person residing in Kurnool. However, he was unable to produce any bills or receipts for the same. The case has been handed over to Kurnool Taluka police for further investigation,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

On Monday, SEB sleuths confiscated ₹90 lakh in unaccounted cash which was being transported aboard a private travels bus from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. “The cash was being carried by two persons — K.M. Srujan and B.A. Madhu. According to them, they had received the money from Shreyas, a resident of Musheerabad in Hyderabad, and they said they were taking the money to deposit it in their bank

account in Bengaluru, but could not produce any receipts or papers,” police said.

The case was handed over to Kurnool Taluka police for further investigation.