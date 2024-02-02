Gold, silver, and cash worth ₹4.6 crore seized; four held in Kurnool

February 02, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KURNOOL

The police, on Thursday, seized 4.2 kg of gold ornaments, 5 kgs of silver biscuits, and ₹1.85 crore in cash — collectively worth ₹4.6 crore — and took four persons into custody after intercepting a private travel bus at Amakathanda village of Krishnagiri mandal of Kurnool district. The bus with aNagaland registration was on its way from Hyderabad to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Krishnakanth told the media, on Friday, that acting on reliable information, the special branch police stopped the vehicle at the toll plaza on NH-44, and seized the valuables from the four persons who had no valid bills and documents. The four were identified as Amara Pratap of Nandyal, Venkatesh and Senthil Kumar of Coimbatore, and Sabari Rajan of Salem.

The SP said that given the ensuing elections, surveillance has been intensified on the national highways, followed by random checking of vehicles. The Veldhurthi police registered a case and took up further investigation.