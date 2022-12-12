Gold shops, showrooms raided, 93 cases booked for malpractice

December 12, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Teams of Legal Metrology Department conducted surprise raids on many gold shops and showrooms in major towns and cities in the State on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 50 officers, including Deputy Controllers, Assistant Controllers, along with their staff, participated in the raids on bullion traders under the supervision of Controller of Legal Metrology K.R.M. Kishore Kumar.

Officials verified balances, weights, purity of the yellow metal and billing in the showrooms. Raids were conducted in Nellore, Tirupati, Tanuku, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

“In all, 93 cases were registered against the bullion traders for deceiving customers by using unchecked weighing machines, not mentioning purity on the bills, using equipment with errors and for short weight of jewellery,” Mr. Kishore Kumar said.

“We have found irregularities in weighing scales and on billing in some gold showrooms. Our officials are grilling the bullion merchants over the malpractices,” said an officer, who participated in the raids.

Majority of the bullion traders were using unverified balances and weighing machines with errors. Cases had been registered for violation of provisions of Legal Metrology Act, 2009, Mr. Kishore Kumar said.