Gold shops, showrooms raided, 93 cases booked for malpractice

December 12, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Raids carried out raids in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Vijayawada, and Tanuku

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Officials inspecting a weighing scale during a raid on gold showrooms in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Teams of Legal Metrology Department conducted surprise raids on many gold shops and showrooms in major towns and cities in the State on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 50 officers, including Deputy Controllers, Assistant Controllers, along with their staff, participated in the raids on bullion traders under the supervision of Controller of Legal Metrology K.R.M. Kishore Kumar.

Officials verified balances, weights, purity of the yellow metal and billing in the showrooms. Raids were conducted in Nellore, Tirupati, Tanuku, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“In all, 93 cases were registered against the bullion traders for deceiving customers by using unchecked weighing machines, not mentioning purity on the bills, using equipment with errors and for short weight of jewellery,” Mr. Kishore Kumar said.

“We have found irregularities in weighing scales and on billing in some gold showrooms. Our officials are grilling the bullion merchants over the malpractices,” said an officer, who participated in the raids.

Majority of the bullion traders were using unverified balances and weighing machines with errors. Cases had been registered for violation of provisions of Legal Metrology Act, 2009, Mr. Kishore Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US