Gold seized at Vizag airport

The gold biscuits seized by the Customs officials at the airport in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 February 2020 20:45 IST

Customs officials seized 1,166 gm gold in the form of 10 biscuits from two U.P.-based passengers here on Saturday.

The officials put the estimated value of gold seized at ₹51.5 lakh. The two passengers were arrested.

Sources said that one of the accused, who was travelling from Dubai to Visakhapatnam via Hyderabad, handed over the gold in flight to his accomplice travelling from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam.

Based on credible information, they were detained and questioned.

In January this year, the officials had seized 800 gm gold being smuggled in paste form and whose value was put at ₹20 lakh. Investigation is on.