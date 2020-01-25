Andhra Pradesh

Gold seized at Vizag airport, two held

Customs officials seized 800 grams gold from two passengers at Visakhapatnam International Airport on Saturday.

According to the officials, one passenger was coming from Dubai to Visakhapatnam via Hyderabad and the other boarded the flight at Hyderabad for Visakhapatnam.

The gold is in paste form and after processing, it could weigh around 500 to 550 grams, which would have a market value of around ₹20 lakh, as per the Customs officials.

Both the passengers have been detained and investigation is on.

