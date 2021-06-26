Gold ornaments worth ₹31 lakh recovered in East Godavari, two held

KAKINADA

26 June 2021 15:13 IST

The East Godavari police on Saturday arrested two chain snatchers and recovered 610 grams of gold ornaments from them in the 19 cases across the East Godavari district and Yanam town in Pondicherry State.

The accused have been identified as E. Suribabu and M. Durga Prasad belonging to Amalapuram town in East Godavari district.

In a press conference, East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi has said; "The duo has been engaged in the chain snatching by targeting women. The total gold recovered from the accused worth ₹31.10 lakhs. A two-wheeler has also been recovered from them."

Advertising

Advertising

The Amalapuram rural police have registered a case and produced the accused before a local court on Friday.