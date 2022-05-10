Gold ornaments go missing from Durga temple, case booked
They were recovered from bathroom atop Indrakeeladri, say police
Police registered a case following ‘missing of gold ornaments’ from Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam here during the hundi counting.
Following a complaint lodged by temple Executive Officer (EO) D. Bramaramba, the One Town Police registered a case on Tuesday.
One Town Circle Inspector P. Venkateswarlu said 5.6 grams of gold, worth about ₹20,000, was missing during hundi counting on Monday, and an on-duty SPF constable reportedly noticed the jewellery kept in the bathroom.
“Police will question the temple staff and the Seva Dal members, who participated in the hundi collection,” said Mr. Venkateswarlu.
