Gold merchant stabbed to death at Kanchikacherla in NTR district

A gold trader, C. Nagaraju (37), was stabbed to death by a local D. Nagaraju, at Hanumanpeta in Kanchikacherla village in NTR district. Reason for the killing was not known immediately.

The accused came to Nagaraju’s house late on Sunday night, and after some discussion, stabbed the latter with a knife. The victim rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Following a complaint, the Kanchikacherla police registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the accused, said Nandigama Rural CI I.V. Nagendra Kumar.