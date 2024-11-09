ADVERTISEMENT

Gold jewellery entrepreneurs meet held in Vijayawada 

Published - November 09, 2024 06:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Financial Services of Government of India and Andhra Pradesh and State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) jointly organised a gold jewellery entrepreneurs meet here as part of the National MSME Cluster Outreach Programme on Saturday.

Chander Mohan Minocha, CGM (HR, Mumbai) of Union Bank of India (UBI) delivered the keynote address. Joint Director of Industries A. Sudhakar was the guest of honour. Vishwakarma Goldsmiths Private Limited CMD D. Srinivasa Rao, UBI regional head M. Sridhar, deputy regional head B. Harish and others took part.

