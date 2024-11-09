Gold jewellery entrepreneurs meet held in Vijayawada 

The Department of Financial Services of Government of India and Andhra Pradesh and State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) jointly organised a gold jewellery entrepreneurs meet here as part of the National MSME Cluster Outreach Programme on Saturday.

Chander Mohan Minocha, CGM (HR, Mumbai) of Union Bank of India (UBI) delivered the keynote address. Joint Director of Industries A. Sudhakar was the guest of honour. Vishwakarma Goldsmiths Private Limited CMD D. Srinivasa Rao, UBI regional head M. Sridhar, deputy regional head B. Harish and others took part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.