Gold case: official files complaint against 4 persons

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 September 2020 00:19 IST

Simhachalam devasthanam filed a complaint against four persons in the alleged gold scam of ₹1.44 cr with the Gopalapatnam police on Monday.

Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Assistant Executive Officer Y. Srinivasa Rao in the complaint said that outsourcing employee of the devasthanam B. Sekhar and B. Madhu and Yadla Srinu, who were working for Andhra Bank at the temple, in collusion with Sekhar’s sister Hymavathi created fake receipt books and forged signature of the temple EO.

‘Fake documents’

He said the four brought disrepute to the temple by using the fake documents and sought thorough investigation into the case.

He said M. Sravani from Nellore had sent an e-mail to the devasthanam informing that she paid money to Hymavathi to purchase gold from temple in auction and sent copies of tax invoice and cash bills along with the mail.

As per the bills she wanted to buy gold biscuits and ornaments of the temple.

He said however, during scrutiny it was found that the invoice and cash bill were fake and signature of the EO was forged. Though the transactions between Sravani and Hymavathi were personal, but since the devasthanam name was misused and fake bills were produced it impacted the image of the temple and sentiments of devotees.

He said action should be taken against the four accused.

Meanwhile Sravani, who was cheated by Hymavati, lodged a complaint with the Sullurpeta police stating that Hymavathi had duped her of ₹1.44 crore, which she paid to her in cash and also through online, as she promised to procure gold biscuits and ornaments of the temple for her. However, she neither gave the gold nor returned her money, Sravani said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also said that a complaint will be lodged with the cyber crime police station.