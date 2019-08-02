Going beyond the boundary to strengthen trade ties

The State government will organise an ‘Embassy engagement’ event here on August 9 in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs for identifying trade synergies and technology transfer programmes that will strengthen the ties between the State and the partner countries.

Diplomats from over 25 countries will participate in the deliberations, which will establish a first-level connection between them and the State government.

Further, the government plans to invite countries to set up their chambers of commerce in the State to facilitate strong trade relations, according to an official release.

Investor desks

In addition to these measures, the State government has decided to open investment promotion offices and investor desks across major Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, and Mumbai, and select foreign capitals such as Tokyo and Seoul for organising regular interactions with the investors across sectors and bridge the information gap.

Where such offices cannot be set up, the State government plans to partner with the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and other industrial organisations for reaching out to the investors.

It is stated in the release that A.P. has the natural advantage to foster an industrial ecosystem given the treasure of resources, long coastline and skilled manpower. The State is located close to domestic consumption centres such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Mumbai. The long coastline enables it to act as gateway to Southeast Asian markets.

Industrial corridors

In this context, the government expresses its commitment to completing and operationalising the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and the Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) for expanding its manufacturing and services sectors, and creating modern urban centres connected by state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The government is also working on ways to reduce the cost of running businesses while focusing on pharmaceuticals, automotive, steel, textiles, food processing, electronics and electric mobility sectors to make a headway.

An enabling policy environment is being developed with sector-specific incentives to ensure maximum possible support to the industries keen on investing in the State.