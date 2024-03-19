Going all out to ensure proper implementation of model code of conduct, says NTR District Collector

March 19, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Model Code of Conduct is being implemented earnestly in the district, said Collector S. Dilli Rao, adding that teams comprising special officers and 42 flying squads are fanning out across the district to check its enforcement.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on March 19 (Tuesday) afternoon along with Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar, the Collector, noting that 72 hours had passed since the election schedule was released, said that the administration in the past three days had conducted a drive to remove unauthorised political advertisements, posters, banners and to cover and whitewash paintings of political nature in all public places in the district.

From now on, any violations of the code will invite strict action, as per rules, under Section 188, 171H of IPC, Representation of the People Act 1951, A.P. Prevention of Disfigurement of Open Places and Prohibition of Obscene and Objectionable Posters and Advertisements Act 1997, Mr. Dilli Rao said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving details about the voters’ list, Mr. Dilli Rao said 16,83,000 voters have been registered in the district as of March 16, and that voters have time till April 18 to make any changes in address or for any corrections. Those who are eligible and who have not yet applied for a voter card are advised to do so immediately, he said.

He said the Collectorate is working in collaboration with the departments of Police, Revenue and Excise to ensure proper implementation of the model code, and that they have an integrated control room. For registering complaints, one can dial 0866-2570051 or can send a text to WhatsApp number 9154970454.

Later, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said the department has seized 35,992 litres of liquor, 165 kg of ganja, 33.97 kg precious metals, ₹4.19 crore cash between December 26, 2023 and March 18, 2024. He said out of a total 443 licenced weapon owners in the district, 361 have deposited their firearms so far.

Giving details about the security in the district, he said 12 inter-State checkposts are active, and that checkposts have been arranged at Gudavalli, Ibrahimpatnam and Varadhi also, among other places. The Police Commissioner added that inspections are being carried out at nights as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.