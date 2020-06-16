Going all out to ensure customers’ safety

As one enters Jagga Hari’s Food Magic - an eatery in Dharmavaram, in the backdrop of the colourful interiors of the restaurant, server Mahesh appears in a light-blue transparent protective gear, commanding the attention of visitors.
At a time when a majority of hotels and restaurants are finding it difficult to restart their businesses conforming to the basic safety protocols, this ice cream parlour-cum-pizza corner in Dharmavaram is showing the way by providing its employees disposable personal protective equipment (PPE) gear in addition to arranging hand sanitiser at entry point and checking body temperatures of customers.
“We purchased 70 disposable kits at ₹400 a piece from a medical equipment supplier and made sure that all four employees wear them during the work hours,” owner Jagga Sai Pavan tells The Hindu.
“A minuscule of those coming in do not have face masks, we are providing them the masks as complementary to spread the awareness among customers,” he adds.
The restaurant has reduced its seating capacity from 60 to 35 and social distancing is strictly ensured. They propose to continue this till a vaccine is developed, he says. “People have a misconception that dining-in or ordering food from outside endangers their lives, which is showing an adverse impact on our business. However, we are doing our best to ensure everyone’s safety,” Mr. Sai concludes.
