Godrej Industries Chairman Nadir Godrej meets A.P. CM 

Published - August 23, 2024 08:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Godrej Industries Chairman & MD Nadir Godrej meeting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Godrej Industries Chairman and MD Nadir Godrej met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday.

In a message on ‘X’, Mr. Naidu stated that they discussed various issues and the scope for investing in Andhra Pradesh in agriculture, aquaculture and real estate sectors. They deliberated on adopting the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm and provision of assistance for basic customs duty on shrimp feed. 

The duo also spoke about the investment opportunities in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam, including the establishment of a pesticide manufacturing unit with an investment of ₹2,800 crore.

