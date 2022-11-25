  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goddress Padmavati rides Sarvabhoopala Vahanam

November 25, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan
Artistes performing during the procession of Goddess Padmavati taken out as a part of the Kartika Brahmotsavams at the Tiruchanur temple on Friday.

Artistes performing during the procession of Goddess Padmavati taken out as a part of the Kartika Brahmotsavams at the Tiruchanur temple on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Goddess Padmavati rode the ‘Sarvabhoopala Vahanam’ in a colourful procession as part of the Kartika Brahmotsavams of the the Tiruchanur temple on November 25 (Friday).

The deity was adorned in the attire of ‘Venna Krishna’ (little Krishna), carrying a pot of butter. Devotees thronged the temple to have a glimpse of the procession. Cultural troupes enacted mythological episodes. Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and his family members offered prayers at the temple. He was accorded a grand welcome by Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam.

Several women employees of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) offered ‘saare’— a set of silk saree, bangles, turmeric, vermilion and sacred thread—to the Goddess.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.