Goddess Padmavati rides Sarvabhoopala Vahanam

November 25, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

Artistes performing during the procession of Goddess Padmavati taken out as a part of the Kartika Brahmotsavams at the Tiruchanur temple on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Goddess Padmavati rode the ‘Sarvabhoopala Vahanam’ in a colourful procession as part of the Kartika Brahmotsavams of the the Tiruchanur temple on November 25 (Friday).

The deity was adorned in the attire of ‘Venna Krishna’ (little Krishna), carrying a pot of butter. Devotees thronged the temple to have a glimpse of the procession. Cultural troupes enacted mythological episodes. Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and his family members offered prayers at the temple. He was accorded a grand welcome by Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam.

Several women employees of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) offered ‘saare’— a set of silk saree, bangles, turmeric, vermilion and sacred thread—to the Goddess.

