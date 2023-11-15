HamberMenu
Goddess Padmavati rides Sarvabhoopala, Garuda Vahanas on sixth day of Kartheeka Brahmotsavams

Women employees of the TTD, led by Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi, came in a procession and presented ‘Pattu Vastrams’ to the Goddess.

November 15, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
The processional deity of Goddess Sri Padmavati Ammavaru riding the ‘Sarvabhoopala Vahanam’ around the Tiruchanur temple in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The processional deity of Goddess Sri Padmavati Ammavaru riding the ‘Sarvabhoopala Vahanam’ around the Tiruchanur temple in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Goddess Padmavati rode the ‘Sarvabhoopala Vahanam‘, that circumambulated the Tiruchanur temple on Wednesday, the sixth of the nine-day annual Kartheeka Brahmotsavams, on November 15 (Wednesday).

Dressed as ‘Utti Krishna’, the arrangement recalled the mythological episode of Krishna breaking earthen pots in his search for butter. The devotees gathered on either side of the path of the procession and admired the decoration by chanting ‘Govinda Govinda’.

While Malayappa (Sri Venkateswara) at Tirumala rides on various celestial ‘Vahanas’ in a procession along with His two consorts, the special feature of the Tiruchanur Brahmotsavams is that the goddess also referred to as ‘Sarva Swatantra Veera Lakshmi’, rides the various carriers all by Herself, exhibiting autonomy and a sense of empowerment.

TTD trust board Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy participated in the procession and took the deity’s blessings. Tirumala Tirupati senior and junior pontiffs viz., Pedda Jeeyangar and Chinna Jeeyangar, Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam and Deputy EO C. Govindarajan took part.

In the evening, the Goddess rode the glorious ‘Garuda Vahanam’, which turned out to be a feast for the eyes of the devotees. Ahead of the procession, women employees of the TTD, led by Joint Executive Officer (Education and Health) Sada Bhargavi, came in a procession and presented ‘Pattu Vastrams’ to the Goddess. “It is a good gesture to present ‘Saarey’ to the divine Mother on behalf of all TTD women employees seeking Her benign blessings,” she said.

