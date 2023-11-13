Goddess Padmavati rides ‘Kalpa Vriksha Vahanam’ on fourth day of Kartheeka Brahmotsavams

November 13, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Goddess Padmavati was taken out in a colourful procession on the ‘Kalpa Vriksha Vahanam’ around the Tiruchanur temple, near here, as part of the ‘Kartheeka Brahmotsavams’ on November 13 (Monday).

On the fourth day of the nine-day festival, the presiding deity, adorned with ‘Rajamannar Alankaram’, rode the vahanam that resembled the Kalpa Vriksha, the wish-fulfilling tree mentioned in the Hindu mythological lore. Mythology has it that the ‘Kalpa Vriksha’ appeared along with Kamadhenu and other divine beings during the churning of the milky ocean and is considered to have a fraternal relation with the Goddess.

Artistes performed an impressive dance ballet that added to the grandeur of the procession. Pedda Jeeyar, Chinna Jeeyar Swamijis, Tirumal Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, Deputy Executive Officer C. Govindarajan took part in the procession.

In the evening, the deity was taken in a procession on ‘Hanumantha Vahanam’, which was witnessed by thousands of devotees.

Reviewing the arrangements for Panchami Theertham, considered the grand finale of the Brahmotsavams, Mr. Veerabrahmam said that the official machinery was geared for the event slated for November 18.

After inspecting the Pushkarani gates and Mandapam, he asked the officials to ensure that the devotees were not put to any inconvenience at the entry and exit points. With a lakh devotees being expected on the day, he asked the officials to organise darshan queue lines and barricades to regulate the flow of devotees. The officials were also instructed to ensure that there were sufficient mobile toilets in place.

