Goddess Padmavathi dons the guise of ‘Mohini’, rides elephant

Goddess Padmavathi donned the famed guise of ‘Mohini’ and took a ride on a palanquin in the morning and rode the elephant in the evening, on the fifth day of the annual Karthika Brahmotsavams at the Tiruchanur temple here on Wednesday.

The deity of the Goddess was decorated as ‘Mohini’ with enhanced beauty for the colourful occasion and carried on a beautifully decorated palanquin. The dance troupes, bhajan mandalis and other temple paraphernalia added to the grandeur of the procession. Devotees gathered in large numbers in the four Mada Streets to catch a glimpse of the Goddess in Mohini Avataram.

In the evening, Padmavathi rode her favourite celestial carrier ‘Gaja Vahanam’, resembling an elephant. ‘Lakshmi Kasula Haram’, a grand golden ornament used to adorn Sri Malayappa Swamy (processional deity of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala) was brought all the way downhill amid tight security for use at Tiruchanur for the evening festival. “This jewel, which is used during Pournami Garuda Seva at Tirumala, will be decorated to Gaja and Garuda Vahanams of Ammavaru at Tiruchanur every year,” Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said.