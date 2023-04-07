ADVERTISEMENT

Goddess Kanaka Durga takes a boat ride in Krishna river

April 07, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

‘Nadi Viharam’ was performed for the presiding deities for the first time during Brahmotsavams

The Hindu Bureau

The illuminated boat carrying the idols of Kanaka Durga and Malleswara Swamy moving on the Krishna river in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

:

 Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam conducted ‘Nadi Viharam’ (celestial boat ride) in the Krishna river for the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri here on Friday.

The temple priests brought the processional deities of Kanaka Durga and Malleswara Swamy from the Yagasala, where a puja was performed, to the Durga Ghat amidst vedic chants. They performed ‘veda parayana’ and ‘Lalitha Sahasranamarchana’. The deities were then placed in a colourfully-decorated punt/boat, which made three full-circle rides in the river. 

The Durga temple priests said that it was auspicious to conduct ‘Nadi Viharam’ during ‘Vasanta ruthuvu’, the spring season. The temple conducts Brahmotsavams immediately after Vasanta Navaratri celebrations in Chaitram, a month in the Telugu calendar. The Krishnaveni ‘Nadi Viharam’ was organised as part of the Brahmotsavams for the first time, they said. 

Vijayawada (West) MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Collector Dhilli Rao, temple Executive Officer Dharbamulla Bhramaramba, Trust Board chairman Karnati Rambabu and others were present.

