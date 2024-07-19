GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goddess Durga adorned with vegetables as three-day Sakambari festival begins in Vijayawada

The entire temple premises, decorated with garlands and festoons of various fruits and vegetables, provides a visual treat to devotees

Published - July 19, 2024 09:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Vegetable, fruit and floral decorations catch the attention of devotees at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Friday.

Vegetable, fruit and floral decorations catch the attention of devotees at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

:

The three-day Sakambari festival began on a grand note at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam here on July 19 (Friday).

The festival is a special occasion for transforming the presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga, into Sakambari Devi with fruit, vegetable, leaf and floral adornments.

The temple has been organising the festival since 2007 and it is aimed at propitiating the presiding deities for good rains, bountiful harvest and copious yield of vegetables and to ensure that there is no dearth of irrigation water.

The priests adorned the idol of Goddess Kanaka Durga with all types of vegetables on the occasion. The entire temple premises too has been decorated with vegetables such as brinjal, cucumber, ivy gourd, lemons, and ridge gourd. A garland of green chillies is also among many vegetable garlands used for the decoration.

The temple received 28,850 kg vegetables from donors from places such as Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Siddhantam, Madiki, Kothapeta, Nuzvid, Hanuman Junction, Chinna Ogirala, Uyyur, Yadlapalli, Vijayawada and Guntur. The temple authorities, however, expected donation of around 34,000 kg.  

‘’There is a mention of Sakambari Devi in Durga Saptasathi and Devi Bhagavatham, hence the festival is being organised. According to a legend, the goddess defeated Dhuroorudu, a demon responsible for famine. She shed tears on seeing the travails of people, which led to a glut of food grains and vegetables. Since then, devotees have been decorating Her with vegetables,’‘ say temple priests.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / hinduism / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.