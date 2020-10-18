Goddess blesses devotees in Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi avatar on day 2 of Dasara festivities

VIJAYAWADA

18 October 2020 15:04 IST

On day two of Dasara, the presiding deity Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam of Kanaka Durga temple, was adorned as Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi, as part of the ongoing Dasara festivities that started on Saturday.

Bala Tripura is the first goddess in the Tripura Traya and she is the main goddess of all in the Sri Yantra. Without having got the mantra of Bala, one is not eligible to perform the Sri Yantra pooja.

In the first amnaya of Sri Chakra, Bala resides, so without worshiping Bala one cannot perform pooja. Worshiping Bala Tripura Sundari is a vital part in the shakti pooja. Even listening to her name is considered to be beneficial to the sadhaka.

The temple priests on Sunday offered special pujas to the deity. 'Bala' means child. On this day, girls between 2 and 10 years are treated as manifestation of the goddess and are offered new clothes and gifts. The goddess is draped in red, green and yellow saris on this day and a naivedyam of payasam (rice kheer) and gaarelu is offered.

Chairman of the Devasthanam Pyla Somi Naidu and Executive Officer Suresh Babu said the darshan was being allowed in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol and devotees atop the hill had expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for a hassle-free darshan.