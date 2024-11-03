GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goddess adorned with bangles at Kanaka Durga tempe in Vijayawada on Yama Dwitiya

Over five lakh bangles were used in decorating the deity and they will be distributed to women visiting the temple, say the officials

Published - November 03, 2024 07:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam was decked up with bangles on the occasion of Yama Dwitiya on Sunday.

The Kanaka Durga temple priests, referring to religious texts, said that Yama, the Hindu God of the death,  presented bangles, turmeric and vermilion to his sister Yami on Karthika suddha vidiya, a day in Telugu calendar.  Coinciding with the legend, the presiding deity has been spruced up with the bangles. More than five lakh bangles were used in decorating the deity and temple precincts. The bangles would be distributed to women visiting the temple,  they said. 

Karthika masam

Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao said that more than 75,000 devotees visited the temple since 4 a.m.  The EO said that mahanyasa poorvaka ekadasa abhisheka, sahasra lingarchana, would be performed at Sivalayam atop Indrakeeladri on the occasion of Karthika masam from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The devotees aspiring to participate in the abhisheka and lingarchana would have to pay ₹500. The devotees would have to pay ₹2,000 to participate in bilwarchana and ekadasa rudrabhishekam on Mondays during Karthika masam, Pournami and Ekadasi days, he said.

Published - November 03, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.