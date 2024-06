Tourism and Culture Minister Kandula Durgesh on Sunday said that the water from Godavari river would be supplied to every corner of the Nidadavole town in the East Godavari district.

Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Durgesh said that safe drinking water and drainage systems would soon be provided to Nidadavole town. Regarding the tourism potential in Godavari region, Mr. Durgesh said that a detailed study would be done to promote tourism and improve tourist facilities.