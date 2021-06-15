Godavari water released to East, Central, Western Delts from Dowleswaram barrage

DOWLESWARAM (EAST GODAVARI)

15 June 2021 17:15 IST

The Western Delta alone will get 1500 cusecs of water from the Dowleswaram barrage to kickstart the Kharif operations.

The Andhra Pradesh State government on Tuesday released Godavari river water to the Eastern, Central, and Western Godavari deltas from Dowleswaram barrage, aiming at providing 10,000 cusecs of water for the Kharif operations in the East and West Godavari districts.

The Godavari water, that was released from the spillway channel of Polavaram Irrigation Project on June 11, has been stored at the Dowleswaram barrage, from where it will be released to the entire Godavari delta based on the need.

On Tuesday, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat and Godavari Delta System Chief Engineer N. Pulla Rao performed puja and released 1000 cusecs of water into the Eastern Delta.

Speaking to newsmen at the barrage, Mr. Pulla Rao has said; "The entire Godavari delta spreads in East and West Godavari districts requires 10,000 cusecs of water for the Kharif season. This year, there is a possibility to draw up to 20,000 cusecs of water from the Polavaram project for the Kharif season".

Mr. Pulla Rao said, "Until now, there has been pressure on the Sileru irrigation project to meet the water for the Rabi season in the Godavari delta. However, there will be no need to rely upon it from the next Rabi season, given the availability of the water at the Polavaram irrigation project".

Mr. Bharat has said that the State government has succeeded in completing the Cofferdam works to be able to release the Godavari water from the Spillway channel on time.

"The State government is committed to complete the Resettlement and Rehabilitation exercise on a war-footing basis", said Mr. Bharat reminding the role Y.S.Rajasekhara Reddy in convincing the Centre to realize the dream of the Polavaram project.

Godavari Delta System Superintendent Engineer K. Ramakrishna, Dowleswaram Barrage Head Works Executive Engineer G. Srinivasa Rao, and other officials were present.