Godavari water released into delta for kharif operations 

Published - June 01, 2024 07:13 pm IST - DOWLESWARAM 

On Saturday alone, at least 3,000 cusecs of water have been released into the Eastern, Central and Western deltas

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Collector K. Madhavilatha performs puja before releasing the Godavari water into the delta at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

DOWLESWARAM 

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha and Godavari Delta System Chief Engineer R. Sateesh Kumar released Godavari river water for the Godavari delta region at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram on Saturday, June 1. 

On Saturday alone, at least 3,000 cusecs of water have been released into the Eastern, Central and Western deltas for the timely commencement of kharif operations across the Godavari region. At present, at least 8,000 cusecs of water is available for the kharif operations in the Godavari delta. 

“The timely supply of irrigation water will help avoid any crop damage due to the Godavari flood. The farmers can kickstart kharif activities in the Godavari delta,” said Ms. Madhavilatha. Paddy is the prime crop cultivated in the kharif season.

Ms. Madhavilatha and the irrigation officials performed a puja at the barrage before releasing the water. Irrigation Department Superintendent Engineer G. Srinivasulu, Executive Engineer R. Kasivisweswara Rao and other officials were present in the puja.

