Godavari water likely to be diverted to delta for rabi crops

Irrigation Advisory Board proposes to stop supply to minor and medium projects

The Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB-East Godavari) has proposed to stop supply of water to all the minor and medium irrigation projects from December 1 and divert the same to the Godavari delta for the 2021-22 rabi season.

The move would facilitate opening all the canals of fed by the Godavari to provide irrigation water in the delta. The canals will remain open till March 31 across the delta to allow the farmers to go for the 90-day duration crops in the rabi season. For the next kharif, the canals will be opened in June.

The total water requirement of the Godavari delta for irrigation and drinking purposes is 90.22 tmcft. However, the delta has barely 61.76 tmcft of water in all the sources including the Godavari at the Polavaram irrigation project. The extent of area under cultivation in the rabi season is 8.96 lakh acres in the Godavari’s eastern, central, and western deltas spread in the twin Godavari districts.

“An estimated 2.70 lakh acres are unlikely to get it in the rabi season. So it has been proposed to provide the same for up to 74.41% of the Godavari delta,” said B. Rambabu, Superintendent Engineer, Dowleswaram Irrigation Circle.

Lift irrigation schemes

The supply of water will be stopped to all the lift irrigation schemes (LIS) upstream Polavaram project on the banks of the Godavari. It is not advised to go for rabi crops in the areas under the purview of Torrigedda and Chagalnadu lift irrigation schemes.

There would also be no supply of water to the LISes being operated by the Andhra Pradesh State Irrigation Development Corporation and Tuni Irrigation Circle limits in the non-delta zone for the rabi. However, the crops will be allowed within the command area of the medium irrigation projects—Pampa, Maddigedda, and Subbareddy Sagar —only based on the availability of the water in these projects.

The Dowleswaram Irrigation Circle authorities have made it clear that there would be no possibility to supply irrigation water from the sources in the command area of the projects – Musurumilli, Bhoopathinapalem, and Soorampalem. These projects fall in the Polavaram Left Main Canal area and Tuni irrigation circle.

IAB meet today

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the IAB meeting scheduled to be held in Kakinada on Monday. East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran, who is also the chairman of IAB, people’s representatives and other stakeholders would attend the meet to prepare the rabi action plan to utilise the available water resources.