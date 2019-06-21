Godavari: sifting fact from fiction

The amount of water that the Godavari River discharges into the sea on an average in a year is over 2,500 tmcft. This is the figure that is being quoted by all to show the “wastage” of water.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao too has made this point said on several fora.

But in reality, only a limited amount of water is available at Polavaram in the non-monsoon season. According to readings of CWC gauge stations collected over 47 years, the availability from November to May was low. While only an average 75.2 tmcft was available in November, in the subsequent months it is even lower – December 42.2 tmcft, January 29.8 tmcft, February 21.7 tmcft, March 22.3 tmcft, April 17.6 tmcft and May 18.4 tmcft. Former Irrigation Superintending Engineer (Polavaram) K. Haranath told The Hindu that the allocation of 1,486 tmcft of Godavari water to combined Andhra Pradesh by the Godavari tribunal was based on yield available of 75% dependability, but not on average yield of 2,631 tmcft.

TS threat

“The Telangana CM has in several speeches said that he is going to construct a number of barrages, a few authorised, but most unauthorised,” Mr. Haranath said.

Godavari delta requires 265 tmcft and the requirement of the Polavaram project would be 325 tmcft. Its reservoir would have to be filled eight times to cater to the ayacut.

If the proposed barrages were constructed by Telangana, the water available to fill Polavaram would be two or three times only. Kharif lasts five months and the river is in spate during three months, but with Telangana tapping water during the remaining two months, the standing crop would wither, Mr. Haranath said.

With Telangana pumping water all through the year, there would be no water for the rabi crop in Godavari delta. When it comes to kharif, only 50 tmcft would be available for the first three months and 25 tmcft for the last two months, he said.

‘Impact study not done’

AP irrigation experts say that no impact assessment of the Kaleshwaram project on the Polavaram project was conducted by the CWC.

Telangana was claiming 950 tmcft and out of the total 1,486 tmcft allotted by the tribunal. As a result, AP would get only 536 tmcft as its share.

There was duplicity in the claim for 950 tmcft because the same ayacut was being shown for two schemes. One clear example was the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme with a new ayacut of 18 lakh acres. But some of the ayacut being shown as new was already covered by SRSP, Flood Flow Canal, Devadula, Yellampalli, Pranahita-Chevella, Nizamsagar, Singur, Kanthanapalli and Ichampalli.