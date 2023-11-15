ADVERTISEMENT

Godavari river ghats under police watch to avoid any untoward incident during Karthika Masam

November 15, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The ghats including Kotilingala, Pushkar, Markandeya, Gouthami, Rama Padalu and Gospadalu would be under watch by the police till December 11.

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

A view of the Pushkar Ghat, in Rajamahendravaram. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

East Godavari SP P. Jagadeesh has said that police personnel have been deployed to guard the Ghats along the river Godavari on both fronts of Rajamahendravaram and Kovvuru to prevent any untoward incident during Karthika Masam in the East Godavari district. 

Devotees from across the State would take a holy dip in the river Godavari during Karthika Masam which ends on December 11. 

“We advise the devotees to avoid venturing deep into river Godavari for the holy dip. We strongly recommend not to let children go for a bath in the river without the company of the elders. The depth at the ghats is also not safe for swimming”, said SP Mr. Jagadeesh.

The ghats including Kotilingala, Pushkar, Markandeya, Gouthami, Rama Padalu and Gospadalu would be under the watch by the police till December 11.

