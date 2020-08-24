Godavari recedes, over 100 villages still cut off

More than 100 villages were under a sheet of water for the sixth day on Monday, and thousands of affected persons were taking shelter in rehabilitation shelters.
Flood level in the Godavari was recorded at 38.80 feet at Bhadrachalam at 8 p.m. prompting the Central Water Commission (CWC) officials to withdraw the first warning level. Water level at Kunavaram, Koida, Coffer dam, Polavaram, Old Railway bridge at Rajamahendravaram and Sir Arthur Cotton (SAC) bridge at Dowleswaram was receding.
However, officials said it might take up to 24 hours for the flood to reced in the villages. In many habitations, irrigation officials were pumping out the stagnated water by arranging motors. “The Godavari has crossed the danger level twice this year, in just a week. If there are no rains in the catchment areas, flood will come down further, bringing relief to people in the low-lying areas,” said a villager M. Rajababu of Polavaram.
Collectors’ directive
The Collectors of West and East Godavari districts instructed the officials to inspect river and canal bunds and strengthen them as many canals were overflowing for the last week days.
“We will start clearing the water and the once the flood water recedes from the habitations. The Medical and Health, AP Transco and other officials will be pressed into service from Tuesday,” said Polavaram Sub-Collector R.V. Suryanarayana.
