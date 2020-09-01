Andhra Pradesh

Godavari level rising, villagers cautioned

With the water level rising in the Godavari river again, the officials cautioned the villagers staying in low-lying areas on Monday.

The irrigation, revenue and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) officials alerted the people residing on Godavari bund villages in Kuknur, Velerupadu, Polavaram and the villages located in Narasapuram division in the district.

Due to increase in flood waters in Wardha and Wainganga Rivers, water level in Godavari has been increasing at Kaleswaram, Medigadda Lakshmi Barrage and at Bhadrachalam.

Flood level at Polavaram and in the downstream has been rising, the officials said on Monday.

Prepared for exigency: officials

“Flood level is rising in the river in Telangana and the Irrigation Department and the Central Water Commission (CWC) have alerted the officials on flood threat to low-lying areas. We are all prepared and essential materials have been supplied to the flood-hit habitations,” K.R. Puram ITDA officials said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2020 12:14:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/godavari-level-rising-villagers-cautioned/article32491614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story