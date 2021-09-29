Godavari level rising, many canals, streams in spate in W. Godavari

Road connectivity to Telangana cut off as many roads are under water

Crops in thousands of acres were inundated following incessant rains and many roads connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the National Highway were submerged in floodwaters as the streams were in spate.

Road connectivity between Jangareddygudem and Eluru, Chebrolu-Dubacherla, T. Narsapuram and Chintalapudi and many other villages was snapped as heavy rains lashed in the border Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts and in the catchment areas.

Some government offices, and Anganwadi centres located in low lying areas in Eluru, Lingapalem, Pedavegi, Kamavarapukota, Unguturu, Denduluru, Akiveedu, Narsapuram, Palakol, Bhimavaram and other places were inundated.

Power supply hit

Floodwater entered into the houses in some colonies as the drainages and canals overflowed. Power supply was disrupted in some habitations.

Many canals, including Jalleru, Gunderu, Tammileru, Yerrakaluva, Kovvada, Baineru and other streams and rivulets flowing from the hills in Polavaram, Jeelugumilli and Buttaigudem mandals were overflowing.

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, West Godavari in-charge Collector Himanshu Shukla said the flood level in Tammileru was at 345 feet, while its full capacity was 355 feet. The capacity of Yerrakaluva was 83 feet, and the flood level had touched 82 feet.

“Irrigation officials are discharging flood to the downstream and the villagers staying in low level areas were cautioned,” he said.

5 lakh cusecs discharged

Mr. Shukla directed the officials to be alert as the water level in Godavari river was rising at Bhadrachalam. Irrigation officials released 5.19 lakh cusecs of flood water to the downstream on Tuesday.

Revenue, Irrigation, AP Transco, Medical and Health, Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Panchayat Raj and other department officials were put on alert and told to monitor the situation from time to time, Mr. Shukla said.

Mr. Shukla along with Joint Collector B.R. Ambedkar and Eluru Revenue Divisional Officer P. Rachana visited the National Highway at Denduluru where floodwater was overflowing on the road causing traffic disruption.

Later, the officials visited the low lying areas prone to inundation in Ananthapalli village in Nallajarla mandal, as Yerrakaluva was in spate.