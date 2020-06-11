‘Godavari Kalakshetra, science centre will be ready by December’

Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar inspecting works at the Centre for Science and Innovation in Kakinada on Thursday.

KAKINADA

11 June 2020 23:30 IST

₹40 cr. being spent on the projects under Smart City Mission

Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar on Thursday said that the construction works of Godavari Kalakshetra and the Centre for Science and Innovation (CSI) would be completed by December.

“The Godavari Kalakshetra and the CSI are being set up involving an expenditure of ₹40 crore under the Smart City Mission. The Kakinada Smart City Corporation Limited (KSCCL) is executing the projects. A sum of ₹20 crore is being spent on developing the Kalakshetra alone. The two projects are coming up adjacent to the Vivekananda Park,” said Mr. Dinakar.

The lockdown imposed to check the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the work. “However, the construction activity has been resumed and we will complete the construction by December,” said Swapnil, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the KSCCL.

Facilities

The Kalakshetra will have three floors housing a theatre with a seating capacity for 1,200 people, art gallery space, multipurpose hall for live concerts and screening facilities.

It will provide a venue for various cultural, academic, and traditional performances in the district headquarters of East Godavari district.

The two-storied CSI building will have six exhibition galleries, a planetarium with 60 seats and two seminar halls. Mr. Swapnil inspected the ongoing works of the two projects on Thursday.