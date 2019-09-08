Godavari in spate again

All the rivers in the State are in spate again. The discharge from the Godavari at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district has increased by over two lakh cusecs in the last 24 hours.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, the discharge here reached 7,90,998 cusecs with the flood becoming severe for the second time this season.

At Srisailam

The flood in the Krishna could be controlled to some extent as the Srisailam reservoir had a flood cushion of 22.54 tmcft.

The inflow to the reservoir increased from one lakh cusecs on Friday evening to 2.25 lakh cusecs by 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Holding back some water, the authorities released one lakh cusecs into the Krishna and into various irrigation schemes that were dependent on it.

The Srisailam project is receiving nearly 2 lakh cusecs from the Jurala project on the Krishna and 94,510 cusecs from the Tungabhadra Dam.

Nagarjuna Sagar, the other major project that is common to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana downstream Srisailam, received nearly one lakh cusecs and discharged 50,000 cusecs on Saturday afternoon.

The inflow to the Pulichintala project, which is downstream Nagarjuna Sagar and holding a record 45.20 tmcft, increased to 25,259 cusecs. The discharge here was 11,000 cusecs.

First warning at Vamsadhara

The authorities sounded the first warning alert on the Vamsadhara at the Gotta Barrage after the inflow to it touched 50,177 cusecs.

The outflow here was 51,565 cusecs. Srikakulam district Collector put all the line department officials on high alert.