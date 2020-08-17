Godavari flows at danger mark; many shifted to safety

9,000 families affected in East and West Godavari districts.

The River Godavari is flowing at dangerous level at Bhadrachalam. The level had touched 61.60 feet by 6 p.m. on Monday, and it might increase further, officials said.

Flood water entered many island villages and people were shifted to safer places. Officials were cautioning people over rising water levels in West and East Godavari districts.

According to the data available with Central Water Commission (CWC) officials, the level in the Godavari touched 66.9 feet in August 2006 and 61.6 feet in August 2013 at Bhadrachalam.

Polavaram Sub-Collector and K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer (PO) R.V. Suryanarayana said about 4,000 families were affected in 35 habitations in Velerupadu, Polavaram and Kukunur mandals .

“By afternoon, about 1,500 families, mostly Adivasis, had been shifted to safer places,” the Sub-Collector said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) along with Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, Collector Revu Mutyala Raju, Superintendent of Police (SP) K.Narayan Naik and Joint Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy visited the flood-affected habitations.

East Godavari district Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, who visited the affected villages, said flood water entered about 70 habitations in Amalapuam, Mummidivaram and other areas and in the merged mandals. About 5,000 families were affected, he added.

Officials on alert

Narsapuram DSP K. Nageswara Rao said people residing in Peddalanka, Kanakayalanka, Ayodhyalanka, Marimoolalanka, situated in Elamanchili and Achanta mandals and Navarasapuram in Narsapuram mandal, were shifted to safer places.

“Pickets have been arranged in island villages,” said Narsapuram Sub-Collector K.S. Viswanathan.

AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services (APSDRFS) Director K. Jayaram Naik told The Hindu that 20 SDRF teams have been deployed in vulnerable villages in East Godavari and West Godavari districts.

NDRF 10th Battalion Command Zahid Khan said officials were in touch with the AP State Disaster Management Authority (ASPDMA) and teams had been sent to East Godavari.

Krishna district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Jaggaiahpet MLA and Whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu and SP M. Ravindranath Babu visited Lingala village in Vatsavai mandal as Munneru was overflowing on the main road. At Prakasam Barrage, the surplus was 1,25,000 cusecs by 5 p.m. and irrigation officials were releasing water.

Inflows into Nagavali and Vamsadhara Rivers were about 10,000 cusecs each as there was good rainfall in the catchment areas in Odisha. Officials are on high alert to tackle the situation in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

(With inputs from Hyderabad bureau)