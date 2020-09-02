Godavari floods: officials asked to stay alert

Flood level touches 41.60 feet at Bhadrachalam; many evacuated from low-lying Agency areas

The Godavari is in spate for the third time in 15 days.

At Bhadrachalam, a flood level of 41.60 feet was recorded at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The Central Water Commission (CWC) indicated that the flood was rising as there were huge inflows into the river from the upstream, and asked officials of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to be alert.

The water level was rising at Kunavaram, Kukunur, cofferdam, Polavaram, V.R. Puram, Chintur and other mandals in the Agency areas in West and East Godavari districts.

Discharge at Dowleswaram

At the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram near Rajamahendravaram, the water level stood at 9.30 feet, and the Irrigation officials discharged 7 lakh cusecs from barrage by 6 p.m.

With the Pranahita, the Wainganga, and other streams and rivulets in spate, the flood level was rising in the Godavari, and it might touch the first warning level (43 feet) by midnight, the officials cautioned.

The ITDA, Irrigation and Revenue officials sounded an alert in the affected habitations, and cautioned the tribal people not to cross the river on small and country-made boats.

As a precautionary measure, many families were evacuated from the low-lying areas. Groceries, candles and other essential goods were being supplied to the flood-hit villages, the officials said.

‘Spending sleepless nights’

“We had shifted to a hilly area and pitched tents there 15 days ago. After the floods receded, we returned, but trekked up the hill again as the flood waters entered the village for the second time. Now, the Godavari is rising again. We are spending sleepless nights,” said Modiam Posibabu of Madapuram.

“Many tribal families lost everything. We request the government to continue the rehabilitation centres and supply ration as flood is rising again,” said a tribal, M. Buchaiah.

K.R. Puram ITDA Project Officer R.V. Suryanarayana said boats had been arranged to shift the tribal people. An alert had been sounded in the area, he added.

‘Boats arranged’

“We have arranged boats to shift pregnant women and the aged in case of an emergency. Police pickets have been arranged to prevent untoward incidents,” Mr. Suryanarayana said.

Communication was cut off to about 30 villages as water was overflowing on the Kondrajupeta causeway in East Godavari and on Kothuru low-level bridge at Polavaram.

“Rice, pulses, medicines, vegetables, generators, kerosene and candles have been kept ready in the ration depots in the flood-affected villages. Village volunteers, VROs, and medical teams are monitoring the situation and helping the victims,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation officials were strengthening the river bund wherever needed to prevent breaches.