Godavari floods: NDRF deploys additional teams from Tamil Nadu and Odisha to undertake rescue operations in A.P. and Telangana

In all, 18 teams have been deployed in both the Telugu States, says 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan

July 27, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
NDRF personnel rescuing villagers from a submerged village on Thursday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion is deploying additional teams from Tamil Nadu and Odisha to take up rescue operations in the flood-hit areas in in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In all, 18 teams have been deployed in both the States, according to Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan.

“Teams have been positioned in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Alluri Sitharama Raju and Konaseema districts in Andhra Pradesh, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jagtiyal, Karimnagar and other areas in Telangana. NDRF personnel have evacuated hundreds of affected people so far, and are coordinating with the district administrations and the disaster management authorities,” Mr. Zahid Khan told The Hindu on July 27 (Thursday).

Mr. Zahid Khan said an action plan had been prepared for the monsoon, and the force rescued many people in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“A deployment plan has been made in the flood-affected areas in the wake of the rising flood in the Godavari and Krishna rivers,” he added.

“The NDRF 10th Battalion is deploying two teams each from the 4th NDRF, Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu, and 3rd Battalion, Mundli, Odisha. The four teams will join duty in A.P. and Telangana immediately,” said NDRF Liaison Officer K. Hanumantha Rao.

Control room

“A control room has been set up at its headquarters at Kondapavuluru in Krishna district. Instructions have been given to coordinate with the District Collectors, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF),” said Mr. Hanumantha Rao.

“For the first time, the teams are equipped with a Vehicle Mounted Antenna (VMA), with Very High Frequency (VHF), V-Sat and satellite phones, which can provide Internet and signals to VHF sets up to 25 km,” Mr. Zahid Khan said.

“All the 18 teams of the 10th Battalion have been positioned with medical kits, ropes, stretchers, lights, cutters, inflated boats and other equipment,” said Second-in-Commandant Niranjan Singh.

“We will deploy more teams in the flood-hit villages in the two States if necessary. An alert has been sounded as there is rainfall prediction in the catchment areas,” Mr. Niranjan Singh said.

