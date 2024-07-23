GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Godavari floods leave a trail of destruction in 420 villages; tribal habitations worst-hit

More than 9,000 tribal villagers have been evacuated in Chintoor Agency; crops in 37,000 hectares remain under a sheet of floodwater in West Godavari district

Published - July 23, 2024 09:17 pm IST - CHINTOOR/BHIMAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Tribal villagers being evacuated on a countrymade boat as the Sabari backwaters entered the outskirts of Chintoor headquarters in ASR district on Tuesday. Chintoor town has been cut off on all sides as the Sabari river is in spate.

Tribal villagers being evacuated on a countrymade boat as the Sabari backwaters entered the outskirts of Chintoor headquarters in ASR district on Tuesday. Chintoor town has been cut off on all sides as the Sabari river is in spate.

Swirling floodwaters of the Godavari left more than 420 villages inundated, including nearly 200 tribal habitations in Chintoor Agency, in Andhra Pradesh as of Tuesday.

In Chintoor Agency alone, 9,078 people, mostly Koya and Konda Reddi tribal villagers living along the Sabari and Godavari, were evacuated to the 66 relief camps set up by the district administration. No casualties were reported. The relief camps have been opened on the borders of Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha States.

Koya tribals are being evacuated from Dharmatallagudem and Vaddigudem villages as the Godavari water enters their villages in V.R. Puram mandal in Chintoor Agency in ASR district.

Koya tribals are being evacuated from Dharmatallagudem and Vaddigudem villages as the Godavari water enters their villages in V.R. Puram mandal in Chintoor Agency in ASR district.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are engaged in the evacuation drive as the water level in the Godavari continues to rise.

Konaseema

In Ambedkar Konaseema district, as many as 186 villages have been affected by the Godavari floods. P. Gannavaram mandal remains the worst-hit, with 17 of its villages being affected by the entry of floodwater. All these village have been cut off from their nearby towns. Fourteen villages each in the mandals of Mummidivaram and Malkipuram have suffered huge crop losses and inundation of houses. By Tuesday, 7,013 acres of land under paddy crop remain under floodwater. The paddy was recently sown in the ongoing Kharif season in the Konaseema region, according to officials. 

Crop loss

In West Godavari district, a total of 43 villages have been affected. Paddy sown in above 37,000 hectares has been inundated across West Godavari district, according to District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani. Horticulture crops spreading in 154 hectares was reported to be damaged. At least 180 km of roads have been partially damaged due to the floods. Fourteen houses were damaged. There were no casualties.

At Dowleswaram, the floodwater inflow was above 14.10 lakh cusecs as the second flood warning was in force on Tuesday.

