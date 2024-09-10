GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Godavari floods: Eluru Collector directs officers to shift villagers to relief camps

Flood level in Godavari at Bhadrachalam was at 49.60 feet and rising; second warning issued, say the Central Water Commission officials; those living in river bund villages have already climbed the nearby hills to stay safe

Published - September 10, 2024 10:45 pm IST - VELERUPADU (ELURU DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Eluru Collector Vetriselvi. K. visits the flood-affected villages in Velerupadu mandal on Tuesday to ask the villagers to move to relief camps as the flood level was rising in the Godavari river.

With the flood level in the Godavari river rising, Collector Vetriselvi. K. has directed the officers to shift the villagers in the low-lying areas near the riverbed to rehabilitation camps.

Ms. Vetriselvi, Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer K. Addaiah, Special Deputy Collector K. Babji and other officers visited the low-lying areas along the river bed on Tuesday. Ms. Vetriselvi also visited the relief camp at Dacharam and interacted with the flood victims.

She reviewed the flood situation with the officers and asked the RDO to shift the villagers from Thotakuragommu, Naarlavaram, Tirumalapalem, Repakagommu, and other habitations as the water level rose.

Villagers said that communication will be cut off to Gollapalli, Toorpumetta, Chigurumamidi, and among other villages as the flood level rises fast.

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, Central Water Commission (CWC) officials said the water level in Godavari at Bhadrachalam was at 49.60 feet and rising.

Officials issued the second warning as the water level at Dummugudem, Peruru, and other catchment areas is increasing. Due to the rise in flood level, an alert has been sounded downstream, and people are asked to move to safer places.

Ms. Vetriselvi has directed the Special Deputy Collector and the special officers deputed on flood duty to arrange caution boards to prevent villagers crossing the low-level bridges.

“Instructions have been given to Kukunur Tahsildar Chalapathi to distribute groceries and essentials to the tribals in the flood-affected habitations,” the Collector said.

Many people living in the river bund villages have already climbed the nearby hills to protect themselves from the floods.

Meanwhile, police arranged pickets to prevent villagers from crossing the overflowing streams and arranged barricades as a precautionary measure.

The local CIs and SIs were directed to monitor the situation round-the-clock as the flood level in the river is rising, said Superintendent of Police, K. Pratap Shiva Kishore.

