Godavari floods: 3,000 people in Agency mandals shifted to safer places

NDRF, SDRF teams deployed in affected villages

Eluru district administration has shifted 3,000 people from the tribal mandals to the rehabilitation centres after the Godavari water entered several habitations.

Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and Jangareddygudem RDO Jhansi Rani visited Koduru and other flood-hit villages in Kukunur mandal on Tuesday and reviewed the situation.

“About 20 habitations have been affected due to flood. The officials have shifted 3,000 people to the rehabilitation centres. Drinking water, food, medicines, power and other facilities have been arranged at the centres,” said the Collector and appealed to the residents to shift to the rehabilitation centres as a precautionary measure.

He said that communication to some habitations in Velerupadu and Kukunor mandals had been cut off and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had been deployed in the villages.

“The situation is under control. The administration is ready to tackle the flood situation,” the Collector said and appealed to the villagers to cooperate with the officials.

Relief operations

West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi, after reviewing the flood situation, said that nine special officers were supervising the relief and rehabilitation operations in the affected villages.

“Special officers have been allotted to Ayodhya Lanka, Pallipalem, Pedda Arjunrao Lanka, Kanakayalanka, Enuguvani Lanka, Elamanchili Lanka and Narsapuram in Achanta, Elamanchili and Narsapuram mandals in the district,” she said.

The Collector asked the officials to keep power generators ready and maintain stocks of ORS packets, drinking water, bleaching powder, food and other essentials at the rehabilitation centres.

She also asked the AP-Transco officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the centres and make arrangements for shifting the flood-hit people to the relief centres.