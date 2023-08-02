HamberMenu
Godavari flood victims in Chintoor Agency of Andhra Pradesh choose to stay put in relief camps

An aid of ₹2,000 each will be distributed to 25,000 families from August 3, says Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer

August 02, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Eluru Joint Collector B. Lavanya Veni inspecting flood-hit areas in Velerupadu mandal on Wednesday.

Eluru Joint Collector B. Lavanya Veni inspecting flood-hit areas in Velerupadu mandal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thousands of families who went atop the hills and those who were shifted to relief camps in the wake of flood in the Godavari in the Chintoor Agency of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district are staying put there even as the water receded completely. They said that they chose to stay away from their habitations as another spell of flood was expected anytime in August. 

Rampachodavaram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Suraj Ganore said that the administration would start disbursing ₹2,000 each to 25,000 flood-hit families in the Chintoor Agency from August 3.

Many affected families are preferring to stay back in the relief camps where temporary sheds were set up during the flood as their habitations were yet to be fit for living, said Mr. Suraj Ganore, adding that at least 10,000 tarpaulin waterproof sheets would be distributed to the needy. 

Meanwhile, the officials have intensified sanitation measures in the flood-hit villages and medical camps are being conducted for the people who have returned from the relief camps. “The enumeration of the crop damage will begin in the Chintoor Agency on August 3,” he said.

Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla said that rice and essential commodities were being supplied to 25,000 flood-hit families in Konaseema region. Of the 25,000 families, more than 4,500 families were badly affected.

Meanwhile, Eluru Joint Collector B. Lavanya Veni inspected the flood-hit areas in Velerupadu mandal.

