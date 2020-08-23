Godavari flood: Threat to Polavaram village as Necklace Bund becomes weak

POLAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

23 August 2020 09:42 IST

MLA, Collector, SP, ITDA PO, Irrigation SE reach the spot, bund strengthened.

Tension gripped Polavaram and Patha Polavaram villages as the Necklace Bund, constructed to protect the low-lying villages, became weak due to heavy flooding along Godavari River.

As the water level continued at a dangerous level in the past week, the bund was damaged and looked likely to be breached at any moment, the villagers said.

Godavari water level was recorded at 58.70 feet at Bhadrachalam by 6 a.m. on Sunday, and second flood warning is in force.

Water is flowing at five feet height and is touching the Necklace bund. If the bund is breached, Polavaram and Patha Polavaram will wash away, officials said.

As a precautionary measure, the villagers were shifted to safer places.

On knowing about the situation, Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, Collector Revu Mutyala Raju, Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik, K.R. Puram ITDA Project Officer (PO) R.V. Suryanarayana, Irrigation Superintending Engineer (SE) Nagireddy and other officials reached the Polavaram village.

They monitored the bund-strengthening works which continued till the early hours of Sunday. Irrigation officials strengthened the bund by packing it with sand bags and boulders.

“About 1,000 families are there in Polavaram and Patha Polavaram villages, and about 5,000 population, mostly tribals, are staying in the river-bund villages,” said Mr. Suryanarayana.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Narayan Naik, who camped at Polavaram village, said that residents staying in Polavaram, Patha Polavaram and Yedlagudem villages were evacuated as the Necklace bund situation is not good.