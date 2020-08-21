Godavari flood: Central Water Commission issues third warning as level rises to 55.30 feet at Bhadrachalam

About 150 habitations flooded in both Godavari districts.

Officials of the Central Water Commission (CWC) issued the third warning as the water level in the Godavari increased to 55.30 feet at Bhadrachalam at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The flood level might rise further as heavy rains were forecast, the officials said, and cautioned the people staying near the banks of the river to move to safer places.

The flood levels at various places such as Kunavaram, Koida, cofferdam, Polavaram, old railway bridge (Havelock bridge, Rajamahendravaram) and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (Dowleswaram) were increasing.

Irrigation officials released 15,97,981 lakh cusecs downstream of the barrage by afternoon.

Woman goes missing

Meanwhile, Gangamma of Pallapur village in Polavaram mandal reportedly went missing in the Kondavagula stream. Efforts were on to trace her.

About 150 habitations were flooded in the Devipatnam, V.R. Puram, Chinturu, Kunavaram, Yatapaka, Mummidivaram, Elamanchili, Achanta, Velerupadu, Polavaram, Kukunur and other mandals in East and West Godavari districts.

Personnel of the Revenue, Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire Services, Medical and Health and other departments were evacuating the people from the marooned villages as the flood level was rising in the Godavari. More than 60,000 people were shifted to the relief centres in the two districts.

The Adivasis who had shifted to the hilly areas five days ago were facing severe hardship. Communication was cut off to many villages as flood waters were overflowing onto the roads and power supply was disrupted.

“We returned to our house from the relief centre on Thursday morning. As the flood level started rising by evening, we moved to the relief centre again,” said S. Adi Lakshmi of Elamanchili mandal.

Word of caution

“As the mud houses and thatched huts have been soaking in rain for the last few days, we request the villagers not to stay in old houses, and instead shift to safer places. In all, 28 rehabilitation centres have been arranged in the Agency area,” said Polavaram sub-collector R.V. Suryanarayana.

Many Kondareddy and Koya tribal families were staying on the hilly areas for the last one week, and a few were shifted to the rehabilitation centres in Polavaram and Velerupadu mandals, he said.

“The tribal families pitched tents on the hilly areas. We distributed candles, kerosene, vegetables and groceries to the flood victims staying is such areas,” Mr. Suryanarayana said.

The Irrigation authorities, along with the Revenue, Police and ITDA officials inspected the flood situation at Polavaram village, and directed the officials to strengthen the riverbund.

Ministers, MLAs, and other public representatives and officers were visiting the flood-hit villages and monitoring the rescue and relief operations.