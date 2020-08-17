Godavari flood: 5,000 tribals evacuated so far in Andhra Pradesh

At least 5,000 people, affected by the Godavari flood, have been evacuated from 47 tribal habitations in Chintoor agency in East Godavari district as of Monday morning.

The Integrated Tribal Develop Agency (ITDA-Chintoor) identified that nearly 9,000 people were affected and required to be evacuated in Chintoor agency, where Sabari tributary is in spate before joining Godavari.

“The tribals are being evacuated by 28 fishing boats and seven launchis. A 25-member team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in Chintoor agency on Monday morning, enabling the remaining 4,000 affected people to be evacuated by evening”, ITDA-Chintoor Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana told The Hindu.

A total of 51 relief camps are in operation, where staff members of the mid-day meal programme have been deployed to prepare food round the clock. In Kunavaram, the worst-affected tribal pocket, 10 relief camps have been set up. Power supply has been shut down in the entire agency as flood water entered the habitations and reached a dangerous level.

“Solar lights and candles being supplied to the forest dwellers will help them manage the situation until they are evacuated. There is no hurdle for carrying out the evacuation operation”, said Mr. Ramana.

In Yetapaka, the flood water entered the police station building.