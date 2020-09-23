Godavari districts account for nearly a fourth of State’s COVID-19 cases

VIJAYAWADA

23 September 2020 23:47 IST

State clocks 7,228 new infections and 45 deaths in 24 hours

The State reported 7,228 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, a bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

Consequently, the infection tally climbed to 6,46,530. The tally of East Godavari crossed the 90,000-mark and that of West Godavari 60,000-mark as both the districts reported 1,000 new cases each in the last one day.

Both the districts account for 23.41% (nearly a quarter) of the State’s infection tally, excluding the 0.4% imported cases.

Standing in the first and second positions respectively among the districts, East Godavari alone accounts for 13.99% of the State’ tally while West Godavari accounts for 9.42% of the cases.

Chittoor, Kurnool and Anantapur, with 8.80%, 8.50% and 8.43% respective shares, account for 25.73% of the State’s total cases while the remaining eight districts account for 50% of the cases.

For the first time in the past two months, the daily death toll reported was less than 50. So far, 5,506 deaths were reported in the State. The death rate continues to be lowest among other States at 0.85%.

Recovery rate

The recovery rate further increased to 88.27% with a total of 5,70,667 recoveries. In the last one day, 8,291 patients recovered leaving 70,357 cases active.

For the first time in more than two months, the daily positivity rate of the tests conducted in the last 24 hours was less than 10% and stood at 9.92% as 72,838 samples were tested. So far, 53.02 lakh samples were tested and the positivity rate was 12.19%.

The tests per million ratio inched closer to the one-lakh mark. It is currently at 99,295. About 9.93% of the State’s population had been tested so far, and 1.21% of the population was infected.

East Godavari reported 1,112 new infections and four new deaths in the last one day while West Godavari reported 962 cases and four deaths.

They are followed by Guntur (648 & 2), Anantapur (612 & 3), Kadapa (600 & 3), Chittoor (536 & 7), Prakasam ((502 & 7), Nellore (479 & 3), Krishna (428 & 5), Visakhapatnam (414 & 4), Vizianagaram (387), Srikakulam (319 & 1) and Kurnool (229 & 2).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (90,047),West Godavari (60,659), Chittoor (56,653), Kurnool (54,720), Anantapur (54,263), Guntur (51,232), Nellore (49,163), Visakhapatnam (47,824), Prakasam (43,710), Kadapa (40,939), Srikakulam (36,893), Vizianagaram (32,597) and and Krishna (24,935).