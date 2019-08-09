Godavari continues to rise

The flood discharge in the Godavari at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram was 13.62 lakh cusecs on Thursday evening, the highest since the deluge began over a week ago.

The A.P. State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), in a bulletin at 6 p.m., said the second warning was announced as soon as the flood crossed the 13 lakh cusec-mark at the barrage.

The level at the Bhadrachalam gauge was 44.20 ft, which again crossed the first warning. The NDRF, the SDRF and the fire services teams had been deployed at several marooned villages in West and East Godavari to begin evacuation if there was a further rise in the water level, the APSDMA said in a release.

More releases from Almatti

Meanwhile, authorities continued to release nearly 4 lakh cusecs from the Almatti reservoir on the Krishna in Karnataka to prevent overflowing. This water will go straight to the Srisailam reservoir, which is gradually getting filled, after passing through the Narayanapur and Jurala projects, which are full to the brim and forced to release the entire inflow. The flood in the Vamsadhara and the Nagavalli in north Andhra Pradesh is receding.

After going up to 1.2 lakh cusecs in the early hours of Thursday, the flood in the Vamsadhar fell to 82,183 cusecs.

The authorities said that the flood in the river was falling.