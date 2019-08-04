Godavari continues to be in spate, people alerted

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has cautioned people living in the Godavari island villages and canal banks of heightened danger as the river continued receiving heavy inflows due to intermittent rain.

Officials issued the second-level warning at the Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram on Sunday morning and asked the people to be alert to any contingency. The river was receiving 13 lakh cusecs in the early hours and outflow was same. The water level was rising at that time.

People in the villages which are likely to be affected are being shifted to relief camps as a precautionary measure.

At Bhadrachalam in Telangana, the water level stood at 45.90 feet against the second and third warning levels of 48 and 53 feet.

Water level at Chintur stood at 39.96 metres and it kept rising. The levels at Kunavaram and Polavaram were also rising.

The Revenue and Police Departments have been tasked with the rehabilitation of people in East and West Godavari districts even as more rain has been forecast.