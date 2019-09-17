Godavari boat tragedy: 10 more bodies found

Two days after the deadly boat accident in Godavari near Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district, 10 more bodies of victims have been found by search and rescue teams of the State and National Disaster Response Forces.

As of 11. 30 a.m. on Tuesday, 19 bodies, including that of an infant, have been fished out in the operation carried out by multiple teams, NDRF Second-in-Commandant Santosh Kumar told The Hindu.

Eight bodies were found on Sunday, and on Monday search terms were able to fish out only one body as the Godavari continued to be in spate.

Between Monday night and Tuesday morning, some bodies were found floating on the river. Officials are trying to identify the bodies.

The search by over 200 men is on, according to Devipatnam sub-inspector B.N. Durga Prasad.

More than 25 persons are still missing ever since the private tourist boat capsized in the river near Katchuluru village on Sunday afternoon.

The boat was located at a depth of 315 feet in the river and officials assume some of the victims could be trapped in it. Efforts to retrieve the boat with the help of Navy and other expert teams are on.