Godavari boat accident: two more bodies retrieved

Two more bodies were retrieved on Friday by the National Disaster Response Force (NRDF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police teams which are searching for those who went missing after the boat accident in the Godavari on September 15. With this, the toll stands at 36.

Search is continuing for the remaining 11 missing persons, the police said.

NDRF Commandant Zahid Khan said the rescue teams retrieved two more bodies floating in the water at Kachluru village.

Devipatnam police said that one body has been identified and efforts are on find out whether another is related to the accident or not.

About 50 boats, expert swimmers and rescue teams are engaged in the search at Kachluru, Devipatnam, Polavaram, Gandi Pochamma Gudi, Dowleswaram barrage up and down streams in the river, the police said.