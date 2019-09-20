Godavari boat accident: two more bodies retrieved

Two more bodies were retrieved on Friday by the National Disaster Response Force (NRDF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police teams which are searching for those who went missing after the boat accident in the Godavari on September 15. With this, the toll stands at 36.
Search is continuing for the remaining 11 missing persons, the police said.
NDRF Commandant Zahid Khan said the rescue teams retrieved two more bodies floating in the water at Kachluru village.
Devipatnam police said that one body has been identified and efforts are on find out whether another is related to the accident or not.
About 50 boats, expert swimmers and rescue teams are engaged in the search at Kachluru, Devipatnam, Polavaram, Gandi Pochamma Gudi, Dowleswaram barrage up and down streams in the river, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor